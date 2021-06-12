National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Sets New 12-Month High at $49.32

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $49.32 and last traded at $49.27, with a volume of 4103 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.72.

NSA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Truist increased their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.14.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.45 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.70.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $122.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.50 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 13.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. This is an increase from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.87%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the first quarter worth about $125,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,168,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 454,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,159,000 after acquiring an additional 10,489 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 10.7% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 17,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2.9% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 69,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967 shares in the last quarter. 81.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile (NYSE:NSA)

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

