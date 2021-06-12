NavSight (NYSE:NSH) Now Covered by Benchmark

Benchmark began coverage on shares of NavSight (NYSE:NSH) in a research note published on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price target on the pipeline company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NSH opened at $10.00 on Friday. NavSight has a 52-week low of $9.50 and a 52-week high of $12.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.92.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in NavSight in the first quarter worth approximately $197,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in NavSight during the 1st quarter valued at $3,181,000. TIG Advisors LLC boosted its position in NavSight by 268.8% during the 1st quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 1,071,837 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $10,740,000 after acquiring an additional 781,237 shares in the last quarter. Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in NavSight during the 1st quarter valued at $1,640,000. Finally, Maso Capital Partners Ltd bought a new stake in NavSight during the 1st quarter valued at $1,039,000. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NavSight Holdings, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Reston, Virginia.

