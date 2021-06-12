Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) Now Covered by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating and issued a $30.00 target price (down from $34.00) on shares of Ping Identity in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Ping Identity from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ping Identity from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Ping Identity from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Ping Identity from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $34.41.

PING stock opened at $24.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Ping Identity has a 12-month low of $19.97 and a 12-month high of $37.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of -85.14 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.62.

In other Ping Identity news, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 5,746,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total value of $135,628,846.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In the last three months, insiders sold 5,749,985 shares of company stock worth $135,699,646. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PING. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ping Identity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Ping Identity in the fourth quarter worth $223,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Ping Identity by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,979,000 after acquiring an additional 18,140 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Ping Identity by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ping Identity by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,735,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,358,000 after acquiring an additional 85,447 shares in the last quarter. 91.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ping Identity Company Profile

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

