Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Upgraded by Barclays to “Overweight”

Barclays upgraded shares of Ventas (NYSE:VTR) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $67.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous price target of $53.00.

VTR has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Ventas from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Ventas from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Ventas from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ventas from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Ventas from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Ventas has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $52.83.

Shares of NYSE VTR opened at $58.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -232.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Ventas has a 52-week low of $32.19 and a 52-week high of $58.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.29.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.85). The firm had revenue of $910.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $896.37 million. Ventas had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a negative return on equity of 0.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Ventas will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.22%.

In other news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.33, for a total value of $963,993.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,496,242.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard I. Gilchrist sold 8,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total transaction of $482,793.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,226,988.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 45,086 shares of company stock valued at $2,452,716. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ventas by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,285,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,988,833,000 after buying an additional 392,088 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Ventas by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,796,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $774,666,000 after purchasing an additional 3,135,110 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ventas by 1.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,397,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $393,688,000 after purchasing an additional 107,213 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Ventas by 1.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,445,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $290,470,000 after purchasing an additional 59,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ventas during the fourth quarter worth about $200,655,000. 91.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ventas

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

