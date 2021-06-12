Morgan Stanley Increases SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) Price Target to $15.75

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $14.50 to $15.75 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on SITC. TheStreet upgraded SITE Centers from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Truist boosted their price target on SITE Centers from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Mizuho boosted their price target on SITE Centers from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on SITE Centers from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. SITE Centers presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.23.

Get SITE Centers alerts:

SITE Centers stock opened at $15.70 on Friday. SITE Centers has a 12-month low of $6.59 and a 12-month high of $15.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.61. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of -785.00 and a beta of 1.73.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $119.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.13 million. SITE Centers had a return on equity of 1.07% and a net margin of 4.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that SITE Centers will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This is a positive change from SITE Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. SITE Centers’s payout ratio is 48.48%.

In other SITE Centers news, CFO Conor Fennerty sold 23,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.58, for a total value of $345,793.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexander Otto sold 8,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.44, for a total value of $122,740,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,689,950 shares in the company, valued at $313,202,878. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,644,624 shares of company stock worth $124,853,641. Insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SITC. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of SITE Centers by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 158,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of SITE Centers by 73.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 315,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,196,000 after purchasing an additional 133,672 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SITE Centers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $323,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of SITE Centers by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 20,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 3,036 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in SITE Centers by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 76,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 23,845 shares in the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SITE Centers Company Profile

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

Read More: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for SITE Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SITE Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.