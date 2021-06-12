Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Given New $41.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group from $36.00 to $41.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Invitation Homes from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an outperform rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. TheStreet upgraded Invitation Homes from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Invitation Homes from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $36.42.

INVH opened at $37.71 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Invitation Homes has a twelve month low of $26.35 and a twelve month high of $38.01. The company has a market capitalization of $21.41 billion, a PE ratio of 104.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.84.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $475.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.21 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.40% and a net margin of 11.01%. Invitation Homes’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.13%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in INVH. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Invitation Homes in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 99.8% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. ADE LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invitation Homes during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the period. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new position in Invitation Homes during the first quarter worth $86,000. 99.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

