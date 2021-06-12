BlackRock Inc. Purchases 89,892 Shares of BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF)

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,315,686 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 89,892 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.10% of BancFirst worth $234,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BancFirst by 4.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,743 shares of the bank’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of BancFirst by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,449 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of BancFirst by 128.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 53,344 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,131,000 after acquiring an additional 29,982 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of BancFirst by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 25,137 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 4,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of BancFirst by 7.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 28,444 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,992 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.79% of the company’s stock.

Get BancFirst alerts:

In other BancFirst news, Director William Scott Martin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $345,000.00. Also, major shareholder Main Street Banking Partners L sold 5,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total value of $397,394.53. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,244,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $380,805,105.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,196 shares of company stock worth $5,424,243 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 37.43% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded BancFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd.

Shares of BANF stock opened at $66.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. BancFirst Co. has a 52-week low of $34.74 and a 52-week high of $77.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.49 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.04.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.30. BancFirst had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 25.69%. The company had revenue of $117.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.40 million. Sell-side analysts predict that BancFirst Co. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. BancFirst’s payout ratio is 45.33%.

BancFirst Company Profile

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus Bank, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BANF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF).

Receive News & Ratings for BancFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BancFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.