BlackRock Inc. Purchases 575,481 Shares of Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC)

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,396,587 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 575,481 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 15.63% of Enerpac Tool Group worth $245,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EPAC. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group in the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group in the fourth quarter worth about $245,000.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EPAC. CJS Securities began coverage on shares of Enerpac Tool Group in a report on Friday, March 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Enerpac Tool Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Enerpac Tool Group from $19.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Enerpac Tool Group from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.20.

EPAC stock opened at $26.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 376.63 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.96. Enerpac Tool Group Corp. has a one year low of $15.11 and a one year high of $28.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $120.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.98 million. Enerpac Tool Group had a net margin of 0.93% and a return on equity of 1.92%. Enerpac Tool Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Enerpac Tool Group Corp. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Enerpac Tool Group Profile

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Industrial Tools & Services (IT&S) and Other. The IT&S segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the industrial, maintenance, infrastructure, oil and gas, energy, and other markets.

