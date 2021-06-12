QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) Shares Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,897,390 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200,049 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 2.15% of QIAGEN worth $238,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in QIAGEN by 214.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 428,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,633,000 after acquiring an additional 292,071 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in QIAGEN by 90.6% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 14,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 6,823 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in QIAGEN by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 937,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,572,000 after acquiring an additional 216,000 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in QIAGEN by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 170,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in QIAGEN by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.07% of the company’s stock.

QGEN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Friday, April 2nd. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of QIAGEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, April 9th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.04.

QGEN stock opened at $47.87 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.92. QIAGEN has a 12 month low of $42.22 and a 12 month high of $59.00. The stock has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.34.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. QIAGEN had a net margin of 21.72% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The firm had revenue of $567.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that QIAGEN will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

QIAGEN Company Profile

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits designed for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

