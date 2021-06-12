BlackRock Inc. Buys 398,653 Shares of PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI)

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,591,100 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 398,653 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of PGT Innovations worth $242,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PGTI. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its stake in PGT Innovations by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,551,496 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,237,000 after purchasing an additional 81,177 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in PGT Innovations by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,402,008 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,197,000 after purchasing an additional 130,015 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in PGT Innovations by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,118,505 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,090,000 after purchasing an additional 360,918 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in PGT Innovations by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,596,217 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,467,000 after purchasing an additional 416,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in PGT Innovations by 26.7% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 856,461 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,626,000 after acquiring an additional 180,678 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PGTI opened at $22.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. PGT Innovations, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.86 and a 1-year high of $28.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.38 and a beta of 1.50.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The construction company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.09. PGT Innovations had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The company had revenue of $271.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that PGT Innovations, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

PGT Innovations Company Profile

PGT Innovations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies impact-resistant residential windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, Western United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. It offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

