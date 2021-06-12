Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD) Insider Sells $486,600.00 in Stock

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD) insider David J. Mauro sold 15,000 shares of Prelude Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.44, for a total value of $486,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ:PRLD opened at $31.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.84. Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $23.69 and a twelve month high of $95.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.43.

Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prelude Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $585,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Prelude Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $544,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in Prelude Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $576,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Prelude Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $277,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Prelude Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $845,000. 91.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PRLD has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Prelude Therapeutics from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays initiated coverage on Prelude Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Prelude Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on Prelude Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Prelude Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.17.

Prelude Therapeutics Company Profile

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule therapies optimized to target the key driver mechanisms in cancers. It is developing PRT543 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials in select solid tumors and myeloid malignancies in patients who are refractory to or intolerant of established therapies; and PRT811, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in solid tumors, including glioblastoma multiforme and primary central nervous system lymphomas.

