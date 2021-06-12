Zacks Investment Research Downgrades CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CooTek (Cayman) Inc. operates as an AI and big data-driven mobile Internet company. Its primary product is TouchPal Smart Input, an input method for mobile devices. CooTek (Cayman) Inc. is based in Shanghai, the People’s Republic of China. “

Shares of CTK opened at $1.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.15. CooTek has a 1-year low of $1.75 and a 1-year high of $7.45. The stock has a market cap of $114.48 million, a PE ratio of -2.28 and a beta of -0.02.

CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). CooTek (Cayman) had a negative return on equity of 4,961.81% and a negative net margin of 12.02%. Analysts expect that CooTek will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in CooTek (Cayman) in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in CooTek (Cayman) by 49.9% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 25,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 8,453 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in CooTek (Cayman) in the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in CooTek (Cayman) by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 102,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 38,000 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in CooTek (Cayman) in the 1st quarter worth approximately $430,000. 6.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CooTek (Cayman) Inc operates as a mobile internet company in the United States, the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its primary product is TouchPal Smart Input, an input method for mobile devices that supports approximately 110 languages. The company also offers Fengdu Novel, a mobile application that provides users with free online novels; Fengdu Audiobooks; and short video series based on Fengdu Literature Platform content and IP resources.

