NCC Group (OTCMKTS:NCCGF) Downgraded by Investec to Hold

Investec cut shares of NCC Group (OTCMKTS:NCCGF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity raised NCC Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

Get NCC Group alerts:

NCC Group stock opened at $4.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.88. NCC Group has a 1 year low of $1.92 and a 1 year high of $4.13.

NCC Group plc provides cyber security and risk mitigation services in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Assurance and Software Resilience. The company provides cyber security services, such as penetration testing and security assessments, managed detection and response, vulnerability scanning, compliance and accreditations, risk management, products and cloud services, technology solutions, threat intelligence, specialist practices, and training.

Further Reading: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for NCC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.