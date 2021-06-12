Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Price Target Raised to $92.00 at Robert W. Baird

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) had its target price upped by Robert W. Baird from $60.00 to $92.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

BOOT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $54.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boot Barn from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $58.46.

Shares of NYSE:BOOT opened at $75.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.87. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.95 and a beta of 2.96. Boot Barn has a twelve month low of $17.87 and a twelve month high of $80.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $258.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.02 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 16.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Boot Barn will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John Hazen sold 2,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.97, for a total transaction of $181,892.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Michael A. Love sold 22,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.22, for a total transaction of $1,691,931.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 149,835 shares of company stock worth $11,382,318 in the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOOT. FMR LLC increased its stake in Boot Barn by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,376,000 after buying an additional 150,763 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Boot Barn by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 89,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after buying an additional 1,926 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Boot Barn in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Boot Barn by 91.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 1,936 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Boot Barn in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $588,000.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

