Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Price Target Raised to $92.00 at Robert W. Baird

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) had its target price upped by Robert W. Baird from $60.00 to $92.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.
BOOT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $54.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boot Barn from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $58.46.
Shares of NYSE:BOOT opened at $75.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.87. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.95 and a beta of 2.96. Boot Barn has a twelve month low of $17.87 and a twelve month high of $80.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.
In other news, insider John Hazen sold 2,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.97, for a total transaction of $181,892.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Michael A. Love sold 22,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.22, for a total transaction of $1,691,931.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 149,835 shares of company stock worth $11,382,318 in the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOOT. FMR LLC increased its stake in Boot Barn by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,376,000 after buying an additional 150,763 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Boot Barn by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 89,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after buying an additional 1,926 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Boot Barn in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Boot Barn by 91.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 1,936 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Boot Barn in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $588,000.
Boot Barn Company Profile
Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.
