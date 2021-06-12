American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) Given New $36.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $33.00 to $36.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on AAT. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Assets Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. KeyCorp upgraded American Assets Trust from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th.

Shares of AAT stock opened at $38.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 138.43, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.13. The company has a current ratio of 6.53, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. American Assets Trust has a 52-week low of $20.73 and a 52-week high of $38.98.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.07). American Assets Trust had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 1.34%. As a group, research analysts expect that American Assets Trust will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.26%.

In related news, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.78 per share, for a total transaction of $675,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 10,872 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.01 per share, for a total transaction of $380,628.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 91,390 shares of company stock valued at $3,163,783. 33.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 39,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Assets Trust by 7.8% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in American Assets Trust by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

About American Assets Trust

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

