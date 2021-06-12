Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Citigroup

Citigroup reaffirmed their positive rating on shares of Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Heineken in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Heineken in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Heineken in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heineken from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Heineken in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Heineken currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $58.00.

Shares of HEINY opened at $59.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.32. Heineken has a 1-year low of $43.13 and a 1-year high of $60.93. The stock has a market cap of $68.39 billion, a PE ratio of 51.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 0.87.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 27th were issued a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.63%. Heineken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.31%.

Heineken N.V. engages in brewing and selling beer and cider. It operates through Europe; Americas; Africa, Middle East & Eastern Europe; and Asia Pacific segments. It offers beer, cider, soft drinks, and water. The company offers its beers under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Birra Moretti, Affligem, Lagunitas, and Mort Subite brands, as well as under various other regional and local brands; and cider under the Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Cidrerie Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout, and Blind Pig brands.

