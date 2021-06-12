Short Interest in Razor Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:RZREF) Expands By 1,400.0%

Razor Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:RZREF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 1,400.0% from the May 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Razor Energy stock opened at $0.58 on Friday. Razor Energy has a 12-month low of $0.07 and a 12-month high of $0.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.39.
Razor Energy Company Profile
Further Reading: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?
Receive News & Ratings for Razor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Razor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.