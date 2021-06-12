Short Interest in Razor Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:RZREF) Expands By 1,400.0%

Razor Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:RZREF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 1,400.0% from the May 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Razor Energy stock opened at $0.58 on Friday. Razor Energy has a 12-month low of $0.07 and a 12-month high of $0.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.39.

Get Razor Energy alerts:

Razor Energy Company Profile

Razor Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it operated assets in the Swan Hills area covering 166,240 gross acres of total land and the Kaybob area covering 84,320 gross acres of total land located in the west central Alberta, as well as the District South area covering 78,190 gross acres of total land located in the southern Alberta.

Further Reading: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Razor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Razor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.