Buzzi Unicem S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUF) Short Interest Update

Buzzi Unicem S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 106,200 shares, an increase of 1,796.4% from the May 13th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,062.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Buzzi Unicem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

Get Buzzi Unicem alerts:

Buzzi Unicem stock opened at $28.70 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.82. Buzzi Unicem has a one year low of $24.15 and a one year high of $29.00.

Buzzi Unicem S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, and natural aggregates. It offers construction hydraulic binders for making plasters and masonry works on site; and clinkers. The company has operations in Italy, the United States, Germany, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Ukraine, Russia, Mexico, and Brazil.

See Also: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for Buzzi Unicem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Buzzi Unicem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.