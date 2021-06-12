Reviewing Battalion Oil (NYSE:BATL) & Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO)

Battalion Oil (NYSE:BATL) and Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Battalion Oil alerts:

86.0% of Battalion Oil shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.8% of Marathon Oil shares are owned by institutional investors. 41.0% of Battalion Oil shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Marathon Oil shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Battalion Oil has a beta of 1.61, meaning that its stock price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Marathon Oil has a beta of 3.23, meaning that its stock price is 223% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Battalion Oil and Marathon Oil, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Battalion Oil 0 0 0 0 N/A Marathon Oil 2 7 11 0 2.45

Marathon Oil has a consensus target price of $10.58, indicating a potential downside of 21.41%. Given Marathon Oil’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Marathon Oil is more favorable than Battalion Oil.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Battalion Oil and Marathon Oil’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Battalion Oil $148.29 million 1.45 -$229.71 million N/A N/A Marathon Oil $3.09 billion 3.44 -$1.45 billion ($1.16) -11.60

Battalion Oil has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Marathon Oil.

Profitability

This table compares Battalion Oil and Marathon Oil’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Battalion Oil -241.40% -1.24% -0.44% Marathon Oil -44.69% -5.80% -3.42%

Battalion Oil Company Profile

Battalion Oil Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, production, exploration, and development of onshore oil and natural gas assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company held interests in 41,676 net acres in the Delaware Basin located in the counties of Pecos, Reeves, Ward, and Winkler, Texas. It also had estimated proved reserves of approximately 63.34 million barrels of oil equivalent comprising 38.2 million barrels of crude oil, 12.1 million barrels of natural gas liquids, and 78.5 billion cubic feet of natural gas. The company was formerly known as HalcÃ³n Resources Corporation and changed its name to Battalion Oil Corporation in January 2020. Battalion Oil Corporation was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and Equatorial Guinea. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol, as well as owns and operates 32 central gathering and treating facilities and the Sugarloaf gathering system, a 42-mile natural gas pipeline through Karnes and Atascosa Counties. As of December 31, 2020, it had estimated proved developed reserves totaling 674 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe); and estimated proved undeveloped reserves totaling 298 mmboe. The company was formerly known as USX Corporation and changed its name to Marathon Oil Corporation in July 2001. Marathon Oil Corporation was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Battalion Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Battalion Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.