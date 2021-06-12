Fluidra, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FLUIF) Short Interest Up 1,600.0% in May

Fluidra, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FLUIF) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, an increase of 1,600.0% from the May 13th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 17.0 days.

Shares of Fluidra stock opened at $41.35 on Friday. Fluidra has a 52-week low of $10.86 and a 52-week high of $41.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.50.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FLUIF shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fluidra in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fluidra in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas cut Fluidra from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Fluidra from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Fluidra, SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets accessories and machineries for swimming pools, irrigation, and water treatment and purification fir private and public customers worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes various components required for the construction, refurbishment, improvement, and maintenance of residential and commercial pools.

