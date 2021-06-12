BlackRock Inc. Lowers Holdings in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD)

BlackRock Inc. cut its position in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,426,284 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,169,491 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.55% of Banco Bradesco worth $251,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Banco Bradesco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. WealthStone Inc. bought a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco in the 4th quarter worth $65,000. GVO Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco in the 1st quarter worth $72,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco in the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 16,709 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 4,853 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Banco Bradesco alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BBD opened at $5.44 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.72. The company has a market cap of $52.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 0.93. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a one year low of $3.36 and a one year high of $5.70.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The bank reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $1.23. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 18.54% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The company had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.94 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Banco Bradesco S.A. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.0038 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. This is a positive change from Banco Bradesco’s previous — dividend of $0.00. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.81%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banco Bradesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

Banco Bradesco Profile

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through The Banking, and The Insurance. The company offers leasing, investment banking, brokerage, and consortium management services, overdrafts, as well as credit cards, real estate products, pension plans, and capitalization bonds.

Featured Article: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bradesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bradesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.