Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB) Stock Holdings Decreased by The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its position in Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB) by 55.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,315 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,842 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Cubic were worth $173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Cubic by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,086,039 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $315,536,000 after acquiring an additional 54,615 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Cubic by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,349,736 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $83,739,000 after acquiring an additional 208,097 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cubic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $24,711,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cubic by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 285,764 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $17,729,000 after acquiring an additional 6,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cubic by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 267,061 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $16,569,000 after acquiring an additional 21,819 shares in the last quarter.

Get Cubic alerts:

CUB stock opened at $75.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 326.09 and a beta of 0.79. Cubic Co. has a 12 month low of $39.97 and a 12 month high of $78.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.88.

Cubic (NYSE:CUB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $343.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.09 million. Cubic had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 0.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cubic Co. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cubic in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.00.

Cubic Profile

Cubic Corporation designs, integrates, and operates systems, products, and services for command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS), Cubic Mission Solutions (CMS), and Cubic Global Defense (CGD) Systems.

See Also: Dollar Cost Averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB).

Receive News & Ratings for Cubic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cubic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.