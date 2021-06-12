BlackRock Inc. Has $254.94 Million Stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 17.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,074,649 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 161,606 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $254,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $809,000. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 7.2% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 57,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,546,000 after purchasing an additional 3,853 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 18.9% during the first quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 7,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 51.1% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWV opened at $253.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $248.42. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 1-year low of $171.89 and a 1-year high of $253.20.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

