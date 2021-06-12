American International Group Inc. Acquires 2,733 Shares of Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO)

American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) by 16.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,943 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,733 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Sutro Biopharma were worth $431,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 314,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,822,000 after purchasing an additional 93,467 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sutro Biopharma during the 4th quarter valued at $2,861,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Sutro Biopharma during the 4th quarter valued at $625,000. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 111.0% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 744,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,158,000 after purchasing an additional 391,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 3,913.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 49,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 48,726 shares during the last quarter. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Sutro Biopharma stock opened at $18.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $856.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.76 and a beta of 0.72. Sutro Biopharma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.06 and a 12-month high of $28.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 11.74 and a current ratio of 11.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.65.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.04). Sutro Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 40.67% and a negative net margin of 85.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sutro Biopharma, Inc. will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sutro Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.08.

About Sutro Biopharma

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis and site-specific conjugation platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for patients with multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma that is in Phase 1 clinical trials; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.

