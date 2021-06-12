American International Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX)

American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,511 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in OptimizeRx were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in OptimizeRx by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its position in OptimizeRx by 134.2% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in OptimizeRx by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in OptimizeRx by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in OptimizeRx by 301.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,107 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.72% of the company’s stock.

OPRX stock opened at $50.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $869.36 million, a PE ratio of 1,677.56 and a beta of 0.63. OptimizeRx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.46 and a fifty-two week high of $63.98.

In other OptimizeRx news, President Miriam J. Paramore sold 1,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.30, for a total value of $85,517.10. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 7,412 shares in the company, valued at $380,235.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO William J. Febbo sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $3,688,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 273,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,598,115.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 138,909 shares of company stock valued at $6,411,280. 8.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

OPRX has been the subject of several research reports. Roth Capital lifted their target price on OptimizeRx from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. B. Riley lifted their target price on OptimizeRx from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised OptimizeRx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, May 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on OptimizeRx in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.80.

OptimizeRx Corporation operates as a digital health company that provides communications solutions for life science companies, physicians, and patients. Its products and applications include financial messaging, a virtual patient support center that allows doctors and staff to access sample vouchers, co-pay coupons, and other patient support through their EMR and/or e-prescribe systems; and brand awareness and therapeutic support messaging services, such as brand awareness messages, reminder ads, therapeutic support messages, and unbranded messages.

