American International Group Inc. Has $543,000 Stock Position in Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL)

American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) by 14.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,896 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,941 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,165 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at $251,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,943 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 3,171 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Collegium Pharmaceutical has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.50.

COLL stock opened at $23.37 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.04. The company has a market cap of $823.75 million, a PE ratio of 20.15, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.29. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.66 and a 1 year high of $26.91.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $87.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.21 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 24.52% and a net margin of 13.06%. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Shirley R. Kuhlmann sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.77, for a total value of $159,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,049,072.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Thomas Heffernan sold 50,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total value of $1,266,897.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,073.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Collegium Pharmaceutical

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, oral formulation of oxycodone; and Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol; and Xtampza ER for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment.

