American International Group Inc. Sells 962 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

American International Group Inc. decreased its stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 962 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Pinterest in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Pinterest in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in Pinterest in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in Pinterest in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pinterest in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 61.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pinterest from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $92.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price objective (down from $94.00) on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $80.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.58.

In other Pinterest news, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 11,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.81, for a total transaction of $798,949.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.88, for a total transaction of $1,006,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 797,592 shares of company stock worth $55,123,114 over the last three months. 8.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PINS opened at $68.18 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.31. The company has a market capitalization of $43.42 billion, a PE ratio of -1,136.33 and a beta of 1.24. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.07 and a 1 year high of $89.90.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $485.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.49 million. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a positive return on equity of 4.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 78.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

