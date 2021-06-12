American International Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO)

American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 35,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,456 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Avid Bioservices were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CDMO. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 125.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,114,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,861,000 after purchasing an additional 620,021 shares during the period. AWM Investment Company Inc. lifted its position in Avid Bioservices by 55.5% during the 4th quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,233,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,229,000 after acquiring an additional 440,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Avid Bioservices by 4,689.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 413,842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,777,000 after acquiring an additional 405,202 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Avid Bioservices by 96.6% during the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 748,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,637,000 after acquiring an additional 367,815 shares during the period. Finally, Aristotle Capital Boston LLC lifted its position in Avid Bioservices by 312.0% during the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 473,301 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,462,000 after acquiring an additional 358,425 shares during the period. 76.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Avid Bioservices stock opened at $23.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -770.08 and a beta of 2.22. Avid Bioservices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.39 and a 52-week high of $24.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.67.

CDMO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Avid Bioservices in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avid Bioservices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

In other news, Director Mark R. Bamforth bought 126,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.18 per share, with a total value of $2,290,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Avid Bioservices Profile

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services focused on biopharmaceutical drug substances derived from mammalian cell culture. It produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins; and offers services, including CGMP clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.

