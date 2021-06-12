CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) PT Raised to $85.00

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $77.00 to $85.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CONE. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of CyrusOne in a report on Friday, March 19th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of CyrusOne in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of CyrusOne from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $83.45.

Shares of CONE stock opened at $79.92 on Friday. CyrusOne has a 52-week low of $61.64 and a 52-week high of $86.77. The firm has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a PE ratio of 216.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.04.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.83). CyrusOne had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 1.75%. The business had revenue of $298.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that CyrusOne will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.31%.

In other news, Director David H. Ferdman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total transaction of $731,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,973,867.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CONE. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of CyrusOne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,967,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 339.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,479,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,198,000 after buying an additional 1,142,909 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CyrusOne in the fourth quarter valued at $77,711,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,882,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $210,865,000 after buying an additional 1,026,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 410.0% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,079,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,113,000 after buying an additional 867,949 shares in the last quarter.

About CyrusOne

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

