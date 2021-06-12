ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ExlService Holdings, Inc. is a leading operations management and analytics company that designs and enables agile, customer-centric operating models to help clients improve their revenue growth and profitability. ExlService Holdings delivery model provides market-leading business outcomes using EXL’s proprietary Business EXLerator Framework, cutting-edge analytics, digital transformation and domain expertise. At EXL, look deeper to help companies improve global operations, enhance data-driven insights, increase customer satisfaction, and manage risk and compliance. EXL serves the insurance, healthcare, banking and financial services, utilities, travel, transportation and logistics industries. “

Get ExlService alerts:

EXLS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of ExlService from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of ExlService in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of ExlService from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a hold rating on shares of ExlService in a research note on Sunday, February 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ExlService presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $100.00.

EXLS stock opened at $105.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.94. ExlService has a 12 month low of $57.26 and a 12 month high of $105.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.65.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $261.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.13 million. ExlService had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 15.57%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ExlService will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ExlService news, EVP Vivek Jetley sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.50, for a total transaction of $97,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,150,867.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.03, for a total transaction of $2,079,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 185,550 shares in the company, valued at $18,375,016.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,239 shares of company stock worth $8,139,158. Corporate insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of ExlService by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,176,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $466,705,000 after acquiring an additional 153,566 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ExlService by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 557,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,273,000 after acquiring an additional 33,355 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of ExlService by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 535,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,596,000 after acquiring an additional 5,007 shares during the period. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of ExlService by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 506,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,623,000 after acquiring an additional 46,070 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ExlService by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 463,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,790,000 after acquiring an additional 16,942 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

About ExlService

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

See Also: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ExlService (EXLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ExlService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExlService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.