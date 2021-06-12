Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA) VP Leah A. Goff Sells 2,624 Shares

Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA) VP Leah A. Goff sold 2,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $524,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,914,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:WINA opened at $198.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $734.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 0.81. Winmark Co. has a 1 year low of $147.95 and a 1 year high of $202.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $194.38.

Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The specialty retailer reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter. Winmark had a net margin of 48.12% and a negative return on equity of 246.73%. The firm had revenue of $18.66 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. This is a positive change from Winmark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Winmark by 228.9% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Winmark during the first quarter worth $109,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Winmark by 65.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,023 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Winmark in the 1st quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Winmark by 244.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,176 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

About Winmark

Winmark Corporation operates as a franchisor of five retail store concepts that buy, sell, trade, and consign used merchandise primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Franchising and Leasing. Its franchises retail stores operate under the Plato's Closet, Once Upon A Child, Play It Again Sports, Style Encore, and Music Go Round brand names.

