iSun (NASDAQ:ISUN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of iSun (NASDAQ:ISUN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “iSun is a commercial solar contractors in the Northeastern United States. “

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of iSun from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th.

Shares of ISUN stock opened at $10.37 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.32. iSun has a 52 week low of $3.01 and a 52 week high of $32.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.37. The stock has a market cap of $94.24 million, a P/E ratio of -27.29 and a beta of 0.23.

iSun (NASDAQ:ISUN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.49). iSun had a negative net margin of 11.76% and a negative return on equity of 15.70%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that iSun will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other iSun news, CEO Jeffrey Peck sold 13,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total transaction of $208,761.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,361,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,585,834.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John Patrick Sullivan sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.58, for a total transaction of $232,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $657,678.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 153,999 shares of company stock valued at $2,410,191 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 22.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Veracity Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iSun during the 1st quarter worth about $7,343,000. Bank of The West bought a new stake in shares of iSun during the 1st quarter worth about $2,848,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of iSun during the 1st quarter worth about $2,749,000. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of iSun during the 1st quarter worth about $1,487,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iSun during the 1st quarter worth about $1,242,000. 15.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iSun Company Profile

iSun, Inc operates as a solar engineering, construction, and procurement contractor for commercial and industrial customers in the Northeastern United States. It also provides electrical contracting services; and data and communication services. The company was formerly known as The Peck Company Holdings, Inc and changed its name to iSun, Inc in January 2021.

