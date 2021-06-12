Insider Selling: Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) SVP Sells $540,000.00 in Stock

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) SVP John Paul Hurtado sold 12,000 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $540,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 53,445 shares in the company, valued at $2,405,025. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
NASDAQ:PLAY opened at $42.87 on Friday. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a 1 year low of $11.23 and a 1 year high of $51.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.91, a P/E/G ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 2.06.
Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.56. The business had revenue of $265.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.98 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 102.01% and a negative net margin of 47.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 66.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.37) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLAY. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,372 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,543 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 8.0% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,362 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 0.9% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 54,320 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,602,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 45,283 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,359,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter.
About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment
Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.
