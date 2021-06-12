Insider Selling: Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) SVP Sells $540,000.00 in Stock

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) SVP John Paul Hurtado sold 12,000 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $540,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 53,445 shares in the company, valued at $2,405,025. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ:PLAY opened at $42.87 on Friday. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a 1 year low of $11.23 and a 1 year high of $51.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.91, a P/E/G ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 2.06.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.56. The business had revenue of $265.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.98 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 102.01% and a negative net margin of 47.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 66.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.37) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

PLAY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $29.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, William Blair raised Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.38.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLAY. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,372 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,543 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 8.0% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,362 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 0.9% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 54,320 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,602,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 45,283 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,359,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter.

About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

