MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $25.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “MainStreet Bancshares Inc. is a full-service bank. The bank provides deposits, makes loans and other services for the public. MainStreet Bancshares Inc., formerly known as MainStreet Bank, is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia. “

Shares of MNSB stock opened at $22.52 on Friday. MainStreet Bancshares has a 52-week low of $11.75 and a 52-week high of $23.25. The firm has a market cap of $169.89 million, a PE ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.26.

MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.17. MainStreet Bancshares had a net margin of 24.99% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The company had revenue of $14.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.31 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that MainStreet Bancshares will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of MainStreet Bancshares by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 739,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,346,000 after purchasing an additional 4,933 shares during the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of MainStreet Bancshares by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 427,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,874,000 after purchasing an additional 25,165 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MainStreet Bancshares by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 413,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,574,000 after purchasing an additional 35,440 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in shares of MainStreet Bancshares by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 231,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,811,000 after purchasing an additional 37,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MainStreet Bancshares by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 160,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,719,000 after purchasing an additional 20,980 shares during the last quarter. 47.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MainStreet Bancshares Company Profile

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MainStreet Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, and professional service organizations primarily in Northern Virginia and the greater Washington, the District of Columbia metropolitan area.

