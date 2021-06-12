Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 2,953 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ) by 70.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,170 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,953 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.24% of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF worth $546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 212,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 9.7% in the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 128,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,798,000 after acquiring an additional 11,404 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 105,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,054,000 after acquiring an additional 37,263 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 59,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,490,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the first quarter valued at about $3,737,000.

XMHQ opened at $78.27 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $78.20. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a 1 year low of $49.61 and a 1 year high of $81.22.

