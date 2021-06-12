Grand Central Investment Group Has $2.51 Million Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Grand Central Investment Group reduced its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,644 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 321 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 2.4% of Grand Central Investment Group’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Grand Central Investment Group’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MSFT. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Newfound Research LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 77.8% during the 1st quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 336 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 69.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $257.89 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $184.01 and a 52-week high of $263.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $251.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.02% and a return on equity of 43.75%. The business had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.89%.

Several research firms have issued reports on MSFT. Raymond James upped their price objective on Microsoft from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Microsoft from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $292.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Microsoft from $269.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.70.

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total value of $1,537,688.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 92,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,274,786.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total transaction of $2,002,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 694,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,833,537.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,586 shares of company stock valued at $3,899,849 over the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

