Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $556,000 Stock Holdings in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,702 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Infosys were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Infosys by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 115,023 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 5,312 shares during the last quarter. Applied Research Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Infosys by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Applied Research Investments LLC now owns 213,381 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,994,000 after purchasing an additional 24,398 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Infosys by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,944,242 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,855,000 after purchasing an additional 187,830 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Infosys during the 4th quarter worth about $2,851,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Infosys by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 59,876 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Infosys from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $20.33 to $21.80 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Infosys from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Infosys from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Infosys from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.97.

Shares of Infosys stock opened at $20.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.68. Infosys Limited has a 1-year low of $8.88 and a 1-year high of $20.55. The company has a market cap of $87.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.67, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.85.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16. Infosys had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 26.90%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Infosys Limited will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

