Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB) by 146.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,526 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,832 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.21% of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FEMB. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,693,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 277,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,579,000 after purchasing an additional 11,246 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 165,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,308,000 after purchasing an additional 23,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 106.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 286,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,906,000 after purchasing an additional 148,020 shares during the last quarter.

FEMB opened at $35.95 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.33. First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $33.83 and a 12 month high of $38.62.

