Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 4,120 Shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) by 14.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,745 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,120 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,017,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,299,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,337,000 after purchasing an additional 14,889 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 15,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 3,388 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 50.2% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 7,362 shares during the last quarter. 38.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Pivotal Research lifted their target price on shares of Under Armour from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.33.

NYSE:UA opened at $18.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Under Armour, Inc. has a one year low of $8.10 and a one year high of $21.83. The firm has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.04 and a beta of 1.35.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.12. Under Armour had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 6.70%.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

