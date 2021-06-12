Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) Shares Bought by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) by 79.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,855 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,657 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BE. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the first quarter valued at about $11,026,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the first quarter valued at about $262,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the first quarter valued at about $10,129,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Bloom Energy by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Bloom Energy by 114.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Swaminathan Venkataraman sold 1,660 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total transaction of $33,449.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 158,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,195,145.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 233,334 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.96, for a total value of $4,890,680.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 707,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,836,431.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 355,209 shares of company stock worth $8,122,767. Corporate insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James upgraded Bloom Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America upgraded Bloom Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $19.50 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Bloom Energy in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.10.

Shares of NYSE BE opened at $25.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.71. Bloom Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $7.71 and a 52-week high of $44.95. The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of -34.51 and a beta of 3.51.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). The business had revenue of $194.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.27 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States, Japan, China, India, and the Republic of Korea. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas, biogas, or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

