Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $574,000 Position in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO) by 134.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,268 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,470 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF were worth $574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HERO. Black Swift Group LLC increased its stake in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 67.5% in the 1st quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $114,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 66.5% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352 shares during the last quarter. Professional Planning acquired a new position in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $236,000.

Global X Video Games & Esports ETF stock opened at $32.87 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.08. Global X Video Games & Esports ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.00 and a fifty-two week high of $37.23.

