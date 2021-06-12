Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 642 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INGR. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Ingredion by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 43,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,335,000 after purchasing an additional 5,133 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Ingredion by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 182,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,331,000 after purchasing an additional 16,438 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in shares of Ingredion by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 44,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,509,000 after purchasing an additional 5,482 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Ingredion by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Ingredion by 642.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 44,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,498,000 after purchasing an additional 38,475 shares during the last quarter. 85.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ingredion alerts:

INGR stock opened at $94.57 on Friday. Ingredion Incorporated has a 1-year low of $68.71 and a 1-year high of $98.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 248.87 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.01.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.23. Ingredion had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 0.45%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Ingredion Incorporated will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Ingredion’s payout ratio is 41.09%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Ingredion in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Ingredion presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.00.

In other Ingredion news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $71,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,576,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Ingredion Company Profile

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

Featured Article: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.