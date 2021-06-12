HighTower Advisors LLC Has $999,000 Stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) by 9.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,188 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.6% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,382 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,570 shares of the bank’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 757 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,359 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Cullen/Frost Bankers alerts:

In other news, EVP Jimmy Stead sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.80, for a total value of $368,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,726. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CFR opened at $116.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.50 and a fifty-two week high of $125.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.11.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $357.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.50 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 29.12%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is 77.21%.

A number of research firms have commented on CFR. Truist raised their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $134.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist Securities raised their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Maxim Group upped their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.43.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

Featured Article: Back-End Load

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR).

Receive News & Ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.