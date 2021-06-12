HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 1,989 Shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

HighTower Advisors LLC lessened its stake in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 76,777 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,989 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in F.N.B. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,468,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in F.N.B. by 9.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,262,288 shares of the bank’s stock worth $447,832,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912,485 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in F.N.B. by 62.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 998,653 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,488,000 after purchasing an additional 383,670 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,845,719 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,534,000 after purchasing an additional 380,735 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of F.N.B. by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,546,536 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,688,000 after buying an additional 377,812 shares during the period. 74.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on F.N.B. in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. F.N.B. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.00.

Shares of NYSE FNB opened at $13.03 on Friday. F.N.B. Co. has a 12-month low of $6.37 and a 12-month high of $13.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 1.35.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. F.N.B. had a net margin of 23.97% and a return on equity of 7.44%. The company had revenue of $305.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. F.N.B.’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is 50.00%.

F.N.B. Company Profile

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

