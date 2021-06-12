SSP Group (LON:SSPG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

SSP Group (LON:SSPG)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by Barclays in a report issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 370 ($4.83) price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 21.19% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on SSP Group from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 350 ($4.57) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.23) price objective on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 348 ($4.55) target price on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 330 ($4.31) price objective on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Thursday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 354.75 ($4.63).

LON:SSPG opened at GBX 305.30 ($3.99) on Thursday. SSP Group has a 1 year low of GBX 170.30 ($2.22) and a 1 year high of GBX 399.70 ($5.22). The firm has a market cap of £2.43 billion and a PE ratio of -2.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,104.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 315.93.

In related news, insider Judy Vezmar acquired 3,490 shares of SSP Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 184 ($2.40) per share, with a total value of £6,421.60 ($8,389.86). Also, insider Carolyn Bradley acquired 3,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 326 ($4.26) per share, with a total value of £9,939.74 ($12,986.33).

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 35 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East.

