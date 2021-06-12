Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to Buy

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $44.00 price target on the oil and gas producer’s stock, up from their prior price target of $38.00.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CNQ. Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a strong sell rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Natural Resources currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $45.12.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Shares of CNQ opened at $37.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $44.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.93. Canadian Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $14.85 and a 12 month high of $38.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a $0.3855 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -223.26%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,329 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 13,922 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 106.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,953 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Canadian Natural Resources in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Institutional investors own 71.18% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

Read More: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.