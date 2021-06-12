Unitil (NYSE:UTL) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unitil (NYSE:UTL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $64.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Unitil Corporation is a registered public utility holding company and the parent company of the Unitil System. “

Separately, Bank of America reiterated an underperform rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Unitil in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of NYSE UTL opened at $56.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $853.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.74, a P/E/G ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.08. Unitil has a 1-year low of $32.80 and a 1-year high of $59.32.

Unitil (NYSE:UTL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.06. Unitil had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 8.41%. The firm had revenue of $138.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.00 million. On average, research analysts predict that Unitil will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Unitil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.70%.

In related news, SVP Todd R. Black sold 6,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total value of $291,223.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,776 shares in the company, valued at $1,051,340.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Unitil by 1.6% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Unitil by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 32,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Unitil by 68.3% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Unitil during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Unitil by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. 69.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through three segments: Utility Gas Operations, Utility Electric Operations, and Non-Regulated. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire and portions of southern and central Maine, including the city of Portland and the Lewiston-Auburn area, as well as the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

