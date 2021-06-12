Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) SVP Sells $723,179.76 in Stock

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) SVP Justin Hotard sold 44,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.26, for a total value of $723,179.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:HPE opened at $15.89 on Friday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52-week low of $8.28 and a 52-week high of $16.74. The stock has a market cap of $20.75 billion, a PE ratio of 32.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HPE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.21.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 95.8% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,723 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. 81.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

