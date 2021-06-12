Robert J. Bishop Sells 25,000 Shares of Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) Stock

Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) Director Robert J. Bishop sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $625,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,702 shares in the company, valued at $667,817.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

UFI opened at $25.15 on Friday. Unifi, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.50 and a 1 year high of $30.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $465.02 million, a P/E ratio of -93.14 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.27.

Unifi (NYSE:UFI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The textile maker reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.09. Unifi had a negative net margin of 0.81% and a negative return on equity of 1.14%. The company had revenue of $178.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Unifi, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UFI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unifi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet raised Unifi from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UFI. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Unifi by 131.1% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 4,231 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Unifi during the first quarter worth $224,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Unifi in the first quarter worth $638,000. Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in Unifi by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 267,028 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,359,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Unifi during the 1st quarter valued at $249,000. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unifi Company Profile

Unifi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of recycled and synthetic products made from polyester and nylon in the United States, Brazil, China, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Polyester, Nylon, Brazil, and Asia. The Polyester segment offers partially oriented, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns; and pre-consumer and post-consumer waste products, including plastic bottle flakes and polyester polymer beads to other yarn manufacturers, and knitters and weavers that produce yarn and/or fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets.

