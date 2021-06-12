Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) SVP Sells $787,500.00 in Stock

Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) SVP Thomas Catinazzo sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $787,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,342,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ RLAY opened at $34.22 on Friday. Relay Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.44 and a 12 month high of $64.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.28.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.02. Equities research analysts predict that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RLAY. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Relay Therapeutics from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Relay Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Relay Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.83.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RLAY. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 1,108.7% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Relay Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $64,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 27.9% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

About Relay Therapeutics

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors; RLY-4008, an oral small molecule selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors having oncogenic FGFR2 alterations; and RLY-PI3K1047, a lead compound that targets cancer-associated mutant variants of phosphoinositide 3-kinase alpha.

